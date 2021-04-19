Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Atlassian Co. Plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlassian in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $234.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.73 and a 200 day moving average of $222.43. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.70, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,441,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.