Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

BRX stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $424,800 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

