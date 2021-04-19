Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Daimler AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Daimler in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $12.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daimler’s FY2023 earnings at $13.21 EPS.

DDAIF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Daimler stock opened at $93.30 on Monday. Daimler has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $1.6319 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

