Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

GPK opened at $18.51 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.