Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.