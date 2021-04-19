Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 198.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,220,000. Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,694,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15,048.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 707,300 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,487,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,726,000 after purchasing an additional 484,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

