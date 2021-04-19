Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NETSTREIT Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NETSTREIT in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTST. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

