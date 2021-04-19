Jefferies Financial Group Comments on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $4.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.57 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.77.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $391.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.10 and its 200-day moving average is $342.73. The stock has a market cap of $369.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $273.25 and a twelve month high of $393.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.