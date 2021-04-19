Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in March

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,260. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,150,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,884,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,640,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JEF shares. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.