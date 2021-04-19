Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SCPPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SCPPF remained flat at $$7.60 during midday trading on Monday. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

