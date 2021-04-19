Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $67.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

