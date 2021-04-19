Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Agree Realty Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Agree Realty in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $68.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

In other news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Presima Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,311,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 382,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

