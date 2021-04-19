Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE:HR opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $34.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

