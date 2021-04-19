Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

NYSE NSA opened at $42.69 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,656,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,234,000 after purchasing an additional 544,625 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,426,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after acquiring an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

