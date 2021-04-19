Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.92.

TEL stock opened at $133.40 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Boston Partners grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

