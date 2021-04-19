Jetcoin (JET) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $406,577.93 and $1.13 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00065797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00089937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.61 or 0.00640287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,663.01 or 0.06503992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

