John Bean Technologies (JBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBT opened at $135.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,925 shares of company stock worth $862,157 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

