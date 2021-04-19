John Ernest Black Purchases 20,000 Shares of Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Stock

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG) Director John Ernest Black bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$16,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,281,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,665,855.56.

Shares of REG stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 82,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,345. Regulus Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.50 million and a P/E ratio of -14.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 27.56.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru.

