John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) is Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 210,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 26,569 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,364,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,251,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after buying an additional 194,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $51.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $51.32.

