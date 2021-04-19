JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

JOYY stock opened at $97.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. JOYY has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.51.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.