JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,575.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.98 on Monday, hitting $2,303.74. The company had a trading volume of 79,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,109.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,857.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,209.71 and a 12-month high of $2,306.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

