JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

