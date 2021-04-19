Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,088 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises approximately 1.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.