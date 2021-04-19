Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after buying an additional 748,232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after buying an additional 527,610 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 328,782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 424.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 234,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,210,000.

VT stock opened at $101.83 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

