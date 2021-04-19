Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 7,306 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $102.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

