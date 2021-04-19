Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Shares Up 3.1%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.