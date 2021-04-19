Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.48% of Juniper Networks worth $40,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 94,129 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

