Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 31,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Coupa Software makes up approximately 6.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.08% of Coupa Software worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $16,502,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,114,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,721,945. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $264.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.08. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $150.88 and a one year high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -126.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.