Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 71,607 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 389.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the quarter. KBR comprises 1.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of KBR worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 183,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.57. 22,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,086. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.48 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.