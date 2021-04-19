Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 92,000 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,000. Twitter comprises 2.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 369,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,803,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,144. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

