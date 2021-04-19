Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $4.84 Million Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000. Snap accounts for 2.0% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 275.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Snap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Snap by 28.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 146,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 32,362 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.33. 587,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,792,113. The company has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $73.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $436,824.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,699,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,188 shares of company stock worth $14,848,323.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.