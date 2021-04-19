Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Sells 10,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.0% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,906,949. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 111.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

