Jupiter (JUP) Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

