Kadena One Day Volume Reaches $2.08 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001735 BTC on exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $110.74 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00275803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004406 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023834 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.23 or 0.00913135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,587.51 or 0.99446911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.51 or 0.00622166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,263,014 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

