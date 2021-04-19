KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 52.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $140.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005728 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00118013 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

