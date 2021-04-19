Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Purchased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,823 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.67% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,872.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 116,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 72,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 256,160 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.35. 24,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $701.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.