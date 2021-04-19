Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Tops $0.58

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $887,715.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00063767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00280423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.15 or 0.00686245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,914.58 or 0.99369517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.53 or 0.00877080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

