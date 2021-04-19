KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of KB Financial Group worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after buying an additional 776,952 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,330,000 after purchasing an additional 641,356 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,607,000. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,963,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KB opened at $47.37 on Monday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

