KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.62 billion. KB Home reported sales of $913.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 over the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,828,000 after purchasing an additional 223,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,317,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

