KCS Wealth Advisory Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.8% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 152,874 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 634,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,295,947. The company has a market cap of $247.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

