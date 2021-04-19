KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 866 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.6% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,240,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $599.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

