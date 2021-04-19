Keep Network Reaches Market Cap of $294.63 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $294.63 million and $4.82 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00088623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.55 or 0.00623208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00041003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,992,459 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

