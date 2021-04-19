Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,756,725. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

