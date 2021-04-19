Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Keppel REIT in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keppel REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Keppel REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS KREVF opened at $0.94 on Monday. Keppel REIT has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

