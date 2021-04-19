Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.18

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.18 and last traded at $77.05, with a volume of 50024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.15.

PPRUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Kering alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

About Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.