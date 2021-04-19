KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Denbury stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,057. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the third quarter worth $31,112,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Denbury in the third quarter worth $35,554,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $2,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

