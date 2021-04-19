KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $44.87 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

