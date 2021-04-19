KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of SEMR opened at $17.93 on Monday. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.12.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

