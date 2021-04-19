KeyCorp Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $126.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

NYSE EMN opened at $114.94 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 129,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

