KeyCorp Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $126.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $122.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.
EMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.
NYSE EMN opened at $114.94 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 129,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.