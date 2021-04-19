KeyCorp Weighs in on CyrusOne Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for CyrusOne in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $72.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -279.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in CyrusOne by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in CyrusOne by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

